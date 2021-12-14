West End stars bring Christmas to Grangemouth Town Hall

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will be returning to the district for the sixth year bringing a flurry of festive fun with A West End Christmas in Falkirk!

Taking place on Sunday, December 19, Kieran will be joined by a selection of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway - including shows such as Les Misérables, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

Visiting Falkirk will be Stirling-born West End star Gillian Ford (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia, Sound Of Music), Falkirk based Broadway star Sarah Galbraith (Chess, Phantom Of the Opera, Annie Get Your Gun), and multi award winning writer, singer and comedian Sooz Kempner who has found international success and a whole host of celebrity fans including James Corden and Kathy Burke among many others.

Kieran Brown of A West End Christmas

The line up is completed by West End legend (and now Falkirk based) Gerard Bentall (Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fame), and Falkirk Bairn Anthea Bundy.

The show also features special performances from local youngsters from the Stenhouse School Of Dance, Broadway School of Performing Arts, and Shakespeares Kids who will be presenting songs from festive favourite film Nativity.

Local small business owners have once again be invited to set up stalls as part of the Christmas Market, providing ideal last minute stocking fillers.

The event is bring your own bottle, though a tuck shop selling a small selection of soft drinks and nibbles will be available on the night.

But this event isn’t just a magical concert full of Christmas and musical theatre classics, the evening will be raising money for The Scott Martin Foundation, which aims to support young men struggling with mental health issues in Scotland.

There will also be an opportunity to spread a little festive joy through a toy/donation drop for the charity KLSB.

Tickets for the show, which has curtain up at 7.30pm are £20 for table seats and £17 for unreserved seating in the balcony. Available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wecinfalkirk.

