Watch: Bat Out of Hell star Glenn Adamson tells Liam Rudden about performing Meat Loaf’s smash hit at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Glenn Adamson is thrilled to be starring in Bat Out of Hell at the Edinburgh Playhouse right now. Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden caught up with the 27-year-old to talk all things Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman.

By Liam Rudden
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:29 pm

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse, Greenside Place, until Saturday, March 19, bringing to life the legendary anthems of Steinman and Meat Loaf while telling the story of Strat, played by Adamson, the forever young leader of rebellious gang The Lost as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

A top, high energy night of rock and roll, the cast thunder through the powerhouse renditions of the hits I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and Bat Out of Hell.

