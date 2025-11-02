Watch: Chas and Jimmy were At the Fitba to see Falkirk take on Kilmarnock
Chas and Jimmy were at the fitba to see if the Bairns could bounce back from the midweek massacre at Parkhead.
John McGlynn’s troops went down 4-0 on that occasion, and Falkirk went into this match looking to put that disaster behind them.
That’s just what they did with a first-half display of total domination – and a second half which saw them take the foot of the gas and at some stages get out of the car completely.
Chas and Jimmy were there to catch the action.