Walliam's Awful Auntie heads for the Kelpies

The popular book, which tells the story Stella Saxby attempting to outwit and overcome her rancid relative, will be brought to life by Heartbreak Productions at the home of the world famous Kelpies from 6pm on Friday, August 5.

A Heartbreak Porductions spokesperson said: “This is a truly thrilling tale. Owls, ghosts, chases, escapes, motorcycle rides, and tiddlywinks all fill Stella’s days as she evades her menacing Aunt and saves the family home.

"So, please join us at the dedication of the new playground at Saxby Hall and hear how it all came about. Make sure you bring a blanket or chair to sit on, weather-appropriate gear, and a picnic, as the tale could take some time to tell, and storytelling can be hungry work.”