Vibration Festival will return to Callendar Park for a fourth year on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 – with the organisers saying there will be something for everyone over the two days.

Topping the bill on the opening day will be Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra, but before then there will be sets from QFX, Niteworks, Klass and Stirling band Gerry Son & The Smoking Gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday will see rock band Embrace as the bill toppers with Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, Space, former boy band Five, tribute band Pretty As Pink and Falkirk singer-songerwriter Jasmin Jet also performing.

Vibration Festival 2022 again drew the music fans to Callendar Park

Most Popular

Vibration is organised by Polmont brothers David and Andy Ure and 2023 will be there fourth festival in the grounds of Callendar House. First launched in 2019, the following year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic but returned in 2021 and again last year to the delight of music fans from this area and all over Scotland who descend on Falkirk for the family event.

The organisers said 2023 will bring “two days of the best tunes and songs from our most diverse line up so far.”

Tickets are on sale now with single day, weekend and children’s admissions all available. The festival has always prided itself on being for all the family and children four and under go free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates will open at 3pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Saturday with headline acts due to finish by 11pm both nights.

Embrace will headline on Sunday

There will also be plenty of food stalls around the festival village for those attending to enjoy, as well as a range of bars for drinks.

The festival will also be inclusive with priority parking for those with mobility problems close to the site. There will be wheelchair/easy access toilets in the festival village. Personal Assistant tickets, viewing platform access, accessible parking and assistance dog can be requested.

Vibration Festival is supported by BeeZom Productions, Unavoided and EventScotland. Full details can be found on the event website at www.vibrationfestival.com

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club will be on stage on Sunday