Vibration Festival 2021: Who's playing and when at two-day Falkirk music event?

The extravaganza was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, however, it will make a welcome return to Callendar Park this Friday and Saturday.

Glasgow rockers The Fratellis will headline Vibration Festival on Saturday night, while Falkirk talent Primes and The Voice winner Craig Eddie, of New Carron, are also on the bill.

Among the other big names included in the line-up are Liverpool band Cast and Leeds indie rock outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

The Fratellis will headline Falkirk's Vibration Festival this Saturday. Picture: John Devlin.

Various acoustic and DJ sets will also take place across four stages.

Organiser David Ure, who co-founded the festival with his brother Andy, said: “We are still pinching ourselves as we start day one of the build.

“For the last 18 months the events industry and life has been thrown upside down, leaving our festival dream in the balance.

“We have now started the build and are on the cusp of what will be a truly memorable festival. Vibration Festival is one of only a very select few music festivals to run in Scotland this summer, and we hope that everyone who comes will go home with a huge smile on their face.

“We have committed to make this event much bigger than the first edition in 2019 and have been humbled by the support people have shown by buying up the tickets.

“We have sold out Friday and Saturday upgrades and have only five or six weekend upgrades left. We also are expecting a sellout crowd on Saturday!

“Being a small local family business in the events industry, we were hit hugely hard by Covid lockdown measures, but hope with the support of all the festival-goers we can bounce back in style and put on a show that everyone in Falkirk can be proud of.”

Below is a rundown of who is playing and when at Vibration Festival 2021.

Friday

Main Stage:

The Dead Night (3.30pm), Black Cat Bone (4.30pm), Mikey 9S (5.30pm), Shambolics (6.45pm), The Pigeon Detectives (8pm) and Cast (9.30pm).

Breakthrough Stage:

Raab (3.15pm), Crashkid! (4.15pm), Club Beruit (5.15pm), Tonto (6.15pm), Dead Sea Souls (7.30pm) and Davey Horne (8.45pm).

Acoustic Garden:

Catie France (4pm), Scott Charles (5pm), The Salem 4 (6pm), Scott Forsyth (7.15pm), Brogeal (8.15pm) and Cutchy Cash (9pm).

Secret Disco:

House DJ - Mash (3pm), Rialto Allstars (3.35pm), Retro Dave (5.05pm), House DJ - Mash (6.05pm), Kilimanjaro (7.05pm), Rialto Allstars (8.35pm) and Shapes (9.40pm).

Saturday

Main Stage:

Primes (12.30pm), Craig Eddie (1.30pm), The Ray Summers (2.45pm), Man of Moon (4pm), Sensational David Bowie Band (5.15pm), Luke La Volpe (6.30pm), Reef (8pm) and The Fratellis (9.30pm).

Breakthrough Stage:

We Cry Wolf (1pm), Billy Mitchell (1pm), The Media Whores (2pm), Indoor Foxes (3.30pm), Carly Connor (4.30pm), The Eves (5.45pm), The Roov (6.45pm), Pleasure Heads (7.45pm) and Mark Sharp and The Bicycle Thieves (8.45pm).

Acoustic Garden:

Blair Gilmore (12.45pm), Lane (1.45pm), Sasha Kaloheris (2.45pm), Jasmin Milne (3.45pm), Jamie Cleland (4.45pm), Mayah Herlihy (5.45pm), Sam Brodie (6.45pm), Connor Fyfe (7.45pm) and Stevie McCrorie (8.45pm).

Secret Disco:

Rialto Allstars (12.30pm), Retro Dave (2pm), Gary O'Pray (3pm), Billy Kay (4.30pm), Frank Banksy (6pm), Rialto Allstars (7.30pm) and Shapes (9pm).

