Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The cost of ‘making it’ as a musician in the UK in 2025 🎶💲🎸

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With venues across the United Kingdom now regularly under threat, musicians look to be the next to content with financial constraints.

A study conducted by American Express, ahead of their AmEx Unsigned initiative, reveals how much UK musicians are spending in 2025 to ‘make it.’

So how much does it cost to break through in the UK music scene, and what are American Express offering to assist artists?

It used to be that you would record a demo or an EP, put it out there on MySpace and wait for offers of gigs to roll in, or even better - that lucrative recording contract.

But in 2025, artists and the music industry as a whole are feeling the squeeze; with venues seemingly closing on a weekly basis and select shows cancelled at times owing to poor ticket sales, are up-and-coming artists the next to feel the pinch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the goal for many musicians to start with is to remain solvent, the cost of ‘making it,’ according to a recent study by American Express, has grown exponentially since the good old days of just releasing music and hoping it catches the right audience.

So just how much does it cost the average musician to ‘make it’ in 2025, and what are American Express offering to help alleviate such problems many artists are facing without the financial backing of a record label?

How much does it cost a musician to ‘make it’ in 2025?

How much is it costing unsigned UK musicians to 'make it' in 2025? | Canva

According to Amex’s study, conducted by Censuswide and sampling 251 Music Artists or Aspiring Music Artists in the UK., the average unsigned British artist is spending an estimated £8,449 annually to perform and record new music.

This expenditure covers studio time and sound engineers (£2,086), equipment (£1,403), and performance-related costs (£1,254), all incurred before securing any recording deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The financial challenges are further compounded by rising costs and economic pressures. A survey by Help Musicians in 2022 revealed that half of the respondents were 'extremely' or 'very' concerned about being forced to leave the industry due to escalating expenses.

These costs are making it harder for new artists to break through. More than half (51%) of unsigned musicians say it's tougher than ever to get a record deal, but two in five (40%) think overcoming these challenges could improve their chances of being discovered.

How are American Express looking to help unsigned artists?

"I know from personal experience that getting that first break makes all the difference" - Danny L Harle | Provided

American Express is backing emerging artists once again with Amex Unsigned, now in its third year. The initiative gives unsigned musicians access to studio time, industry mentorship, and live gig opportunities.

For 2025, six artists will be chosen to work with producer Danny L Harle at London’s Metropolis Studios. They’ll get half a day in the studio to develop their music, plus guidance from industry pros and the chance to submit tracks for potential use in an Amex ad campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll also get to perform at Amex-sponsored events, including a live showcase at The Dome in Tufnell Park this spring.

Previous Amex Unsigned artists have gone on to play major UK festivals like BST Hyde Park and All Points East, with some even landing national ad placements and Amazon Prime features.

Speaking about the initiative, Harle said: “With it being harder than ever to break into the music industry, Amex Unsigned is a valuable platform to help artists access resources.

“I know from personal experience that getting that first break makes all the difference, and I’m looking forward to working with these aspiring artists and hearing their music.”

To sign up for the chance to be supported through the Amex Unsigned initiative, you can sign up now through the official website. Entries are open until February 11 2025.