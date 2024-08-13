U2 Tribute: Falkirk music fans will not be able to get over The Edge at Behind the Wall

By James Trimble
Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:25 GMT
The songs of U2 will be blasting out at Behind the Wall later this month as a top tribute turn travels west to a street named Melville.

Inverclyde-based W2 will be plugging in and playing all the hits Bono and the boys made famous in the 80s, 90s and noughties at BTW on Friday, August 30.

The tribute act, which formed in 1998, strive to sound as close to the real thing as possible – which isn’t easy when you have a technical wizard like The Edge strumming up a storm.

W2 states: “Authenticity reigns supreme. Every chord, every riff, every lyric pulsates with the same energy and passion as if performed by the Irish rock legends themselves.”

U2 tribute act W2 will be playing all the band's hits at Behind the Wall later this month(Picture: Submitted)U2 tribute act W2 will be playing all the band's hits at Behind the Wall later this month(Picture: Submitted)
U2 tribute act W2 will be playing all the band's hits at Behind the Wall later this month(Picture: Submitted)

Fans can expect classics like 'With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and Pride (In the Name of Love) and lesser known tunes, including

Gloria, Exit and One Tree Hill.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

