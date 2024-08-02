Two righteous roof raising riotous nights for Falkirk Blues Club this month
Falkirk Blues Club have not one, but two great nights of live music planned for August.
Glasgow act The Debt Collectors will be paying their dues and playing some Albert King and Led Zep classics at the club’s Wine Library base in Princes Street Falkirk from 8pm on Thursday, August 15.
The rafters will barely have had time to be fitted back into place when Edinburgh band Dirty Betty plug in and play at the venue from 8pm on Thursday, August 29,
