Since its first edition in July 2017, when it attracted 120,000 people to Glasgow Green, the TRNSMT music festival has become a firm fixture in music lovers’ calendars.

Seen as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the event has continued to draw crowds since, with huge headliners including Radiohead, Queen and The Killers.

But, in common with most events, TRNSMT was cancelled last year and doubts continue to linger over the viability of this year’s event.

Here's what we know.

When is TRNSMT 2021 taking place and where will it be held?

Originally TRNSMT was to take place in July, but earlier this year promoters DF Concerts moved the dates to September 10-12 to allow more time for social distancing laws to be eased.

Taking place over three consecutive nights at Glasgow Green, the festival will feature a full lineup of acts – many of whom were previously on the bill for the cancelled 2021 event, although hometown favourite Lewis Capaldi is no longer appearing.

Music fans enjoying the last TRNSMT festival in 2019.

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis is bullish about the prospect of the festival going ahead without social distancing, pointing out that the Scottish Government has indicated that most restrictions on live events will be removed in the second week of August.

He explained: “It is apparent that our date for the viable re-opening of live entertainment without restrictions on capacity or physical distancing is August 9 and that this will be indoors and outdoors. It’s great news for TRNSMT and for all the concerts we have from then onwards.

"It will be so exciting to see thousands of fans back having fun, sharing experiences and listening to some great music at TRNSMT in September.”

What is the TRNSMT 2021 line-up?

The Courteeners will headline the Main Stage on the Friday night.

On Friday, September 10, the Main Stage will see a headline performance from Courteeners, supported by sets from Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms, AJ Tracey, Yxng Bane, Inhaler, House Gospel Choir and Sports Team.

The King Tut’s Stage will feature Little Simz, Joy Crookes, The Lathums, Griff, Holly Humberstone, Berwyn, Red Rum Club and Shambolics.

Bands on the smaller River Stage include The Ninth Wave, Walt Disco, Vlure, Gallus, Another Sky, The Mysterines, and One Nine.

Saturday, September 11, will see Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher headline, with support from local heroes Primal Scream and Twin Atlantic, alongside Keane, KSI, Picture This, Sea Girls, Vistas and Nathan Evans.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will bring some classic songs to TRNSMT's Saturday night crowds.

Highlights for the King Tut’s Stage will include The Murder Capital, Georgia Becky Hill and Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, alongside Dylan John Thomas, Miraa May, Voodoos and Mike McKenzie.

The River Stage will see Saturday performances from Lucia and The Best Boys, Baby Queen, Chubby and the Gang, Charlotte Jane, THE HARA, Spyres, and Theo Bleak.

Closing the festival on the Main Stage Sunday, September 12, will be The Chemical Brothers, ably supported by honorary Glaswegians Snow Patrol, Scotland’s Amy Macdonald, Dermot Kennedy, Declan McKenna, Jay1, Ella Eyre and Lyra.

The King Tut’s Stage lineup includes Tom Odell, Josef, Ash, Ryan McMullan, Ms Banks, Kawala, Luke La Volpe, Tamzene.

Meanwhile the final day of performances on the River Stage will include sets from Saint PHNX, Pip Blom, Aaron Smith, VUKOVI, David Keenan, Lucy Blue and Sara 'N' Junbug.

What else will be at TRSMT?

Honorary Glaswegians Snow Patrol will be one of the Sunday highlights.

There will also be the usual mix of bars, food outlets, fairground rides, merch stalls and a VIP section.

Where can I buy TRNSMT 2021 tickets?

Tickets for all days, and combination of day, are still available to buy from www.trnsmt.com, starting at £62.50 (plus booking fees) for a one day ticket.

It is possible to pay for tickets by instalments and all tickets previously bought for the 2020 event remain valid.

