Top musician warms up for Paris trip by showing Linlithgow the joy of sax

The Glasgow musician, who this year released the albums Modern Traditions and Intercontinental, brings his sublime sax skills to St Peter’s Church, in the town’s High Street, from 7.30pm on Friday before heading off to play gigs in Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels and Bruges.

Friday will be a hometown performance for Brian’s pianist and pal Tom Gibbs.

Brian said: “Tom’s been with me since I formed the quartet 12 years ago, maybe more,” says Molley. “He’s a fantastically responsive player so when the chance to play in a duo at St Peter’s Church came up, I grabbed it and phoned Tom immediately.”

Saxophonist Brian Molley will be playing in Linlithgow on Friday night

They’ll be playing music from Brian’s back catalogue and a few favourite jazz standards, but there may be some off the cuff improvisation on the cards as well.

“We’ll have an idea of what we’ll be playing in advance,” said Brian. “But the great thing about playing in a duo, especially with Tom, is we can go wherever we want to musically on the night.

"And I’ve heard nothing but great things about St Peter’s. Everyone tells me its interior is gorgeous, like a little part of a Greek island in the middle of Linlithgow High Street.

"It sounds special and we’re really looking forward to seeing it and getting to play there.”

