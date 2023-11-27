News you can trust since 1845
Tobin returns to Scotland: Irish singer Christine performs in Linlithgow this weekend

Award-winning Irish songstress Christine Tobin will be performing in Linlithgow this weekend following the release of her new album.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
The Dublin-born star will be live in concert at St Peter’s Church on Friday, December 1 and singing songs from her LP Returning Weather.

First coming to national attention with the Celtic-jazz group Lammas, where she sang alongside the Dundee-born poet and guitarist Don Paterson, Christine released her first album under her own name, Aililiu, in 1995.

She has since released a further 11 albums, including the critically acclaimed Sailing to Byzantium.

Christine Tobin will be performing in Linlithgow this weekend (Picture: Submitted)Christine Tobin will be performing in Linlithgow this weekend (Picture: Submitted)
Christine Tobin will be performing in Linlithgow this weekend (Picture: Submitted)

Christine will be appearing in Linlithgow with her partner, guitarist Phil Robson, who has worked with Barbra Streisand, Dame Cleo Laine and former James Brown saxophonist Maceo Parker.

“It's nearly 10 years since I last sang in Scotland," said Christine. "I'm particularly looking forward to playing in St Peter’s Church because I've heard a lot of great things about it from musician-friends who have been there.”

