Tickets on sale soon for Falkirk Fest tribute act gig

This first acts in this year’s tribute act festival taking place in Falkirk have been revealed.

Falkirk Fest will bring the crowds to Callendar Park on Saturday, July 26.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, the Ure brothers, who previously ran the town’s Vibration Festival, are bringing back the popular event with some of the country’s top tribute bands.

They include: Definitely Oasis, Hotel Caledonia, Pretty as Pink, Just Beatles, Paulo Martini and Clans of Leon.

Definitely Oasis will be back for 2025. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday but you can sign up for pre-sale tickets here

On the day, the gates will open at 1pm with the live music from 1.30pm to 11pm.

The main stage will be situated under a Circus Tent, and Silent Disco under a Star Marquee.

There will be food street traders on site but people can bring their own food in. There will also be an events bar for refreshments.

Tickets are priced as adults from 16-plus years, children from five to 15 and infants four and under will be free.