Tickets on sale soon for Falkirk Fest tribute act gig
Falkirk Fest will bring the crowds to Callendar Park on Saturday, July 26.
Following on from the success of last year’s event, the Ure brothers, who previously ran the town’s Vibration Festival, are bringing back the popular event with some of the country’s top tribute bands.
They include: Definitely Oasis, Hotel Caledonia, Pretty as Pink, Just Beatles, Paulo Martini and Clans of Leon.
On the day, the gates will open at 1pm with the live music from 1.30pm to 11pm.
The main stage will be situated under a Circus Tent, and Silent Disco under a Star Marquee.
There will be food street traders on site but people can bring their own food in. There will also be an events bar for refreshments.
Tickets are priced as adults from 16-plus years, children from five to 15 and infants four and under will be free.
