There's no cramping Tryst Theatre's style for Falkirk show

The show – which runs at the Melville Street venue pm from Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 – is a return to the stage for the Tryst Theatre after a two-year absence, because of you-know-what.

The play is a tongue-in-cheek homage to FS McDade – a really bad fictitious scribe from Paisley – with the main joke being his deluded followers in the Nitshill Writing Circle think the sun shines out of his typewriter and he’s a bonafide genius rather than a talentless hack.

Meanwhile critics hammer him with quotes like “writing so bad you’ll hyperventilate” and “he makes you want to bleach your brain”.

Tryst Theatre's production of Writer's Cramp will be staged at Behind the Wall next week

A Tryst Theatre spokesperson said: “Not long now until these three eccentric stalwarts of the Nitshill Writing Circle present Writer’s Cramp in Behind the Wall. And the

pizza on the wall behind them is a mouthwatering reminder of what audiences can expect on the night.

"Your ticket gets you a delicious pizza, a drink and this wonderful madcap comedy by award-winning writer John Byrne, which celebrates the life and times of FS McDade, possibly the worst writer to emerge from Paisley.”

The play stars Jim Allan – who also takes a turn at directing – Alan Clark, Carol Clark, Rhona McColl and Brian Paterson who all muck in to play 15 different characters with frantic costume changes aplenty.

The play kicks off each night at 8pm.