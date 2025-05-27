Theatre school stars set to shine on stage in Larbert this summer

Talented youngsters will be working hard over their summer break so they can put on an epic show to entertain friends and family at the Dobbie Hall.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Stand-Out Theatre School will be raising the curtain on their Summer Musical Experience at the Larbert Main Street venue on Sunday, July 20.

Before that the young thespians will be working with school founder Shannon Winton and her team at their base in Ironworks Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate to learn new skills from throughout the month of July so they can put on the best show possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “ We’re currently gearing up for our big summer production at he Dobbie Hall and will be rehearsing at Stand-Out Theatre School from July 7 to July 19.

Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton and her talented young cast will be busy rehearsing this summer (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The young performers will attend from 9am to 3pm over two weeks of the summer holidays, working hard to put together a full-scale musical by the end of the fortnight.

“It’s always a brilliant showcase for local talent.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.