Theatre school stars set to shine on stage in Larbert this summer

By James Trimble
Published 27th May 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Talented youngsters will be working hard over their summer break so they can put on an epic show to entertain friends and family at the Dobbie Hall.

Members of Stand-Out Theatre School will be raising the curtain on their Summer Musical Experience at the Larbert Main Street venue on Sunday, July 20.

Before that the young thespians will be working with school founder Shannon Winton and her team at their base in Ironworks Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate to learn new skills from throughout the month of July so they can put on the best show possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shannon said: “ We’re currently gearing up for our big summer production at he Dobbie Hall and will be rehearsing at Stand-Out Theatre School from July 7 to July 19.

Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton and her talented young cast will be busy rehearsing this summer (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton and her talented young cast will be busy rehearsing this summer (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton and her talented young cast will be busy rehearsing this summer (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The young performers will attend from 9am to 3pm over two weeks of the summer holidays, working hard to put together a full-scale musical by the end of the fortnight.

“It’s always a brilliant showcase for local talent.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:LarbertDobbie Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice