The Voice winner Craig Eddie performs at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
Falkirk music fans made the most of the first chance they were given to see The Voice winner Craig Eddie perform live.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:45 pm
The New Carron singer-songwriter took to the stage at the town’s Vibration Festival on Saturday and belted out a stream of hits, much to the crowd’s delight.
Craig, 23, was clearly touched by the warm welcome he received.
Afterwards he wrote: “It was unreal being on that stage again yesterday, thank you so much to everyone in the crowd – you all showed me yet again why I plan to do this for the rest of my life.
“Thank you for having me Vibration Festival.”