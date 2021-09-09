The Voice winner Craig Eddie performs at Falkirk's Vibration Festival

The New Carron singer-songwriter took to the stage at the town’s Vibration Festival on Saturday and belted out a stream of hits, much to the crowd’s delight.

Craig, 23, was clearly touched by the warm welcome he received.

The Voice star Craig Eddie's set went down a storm with the crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Afterwards he wrote: “It was unreal being on that stage again yesterday, thank you so much to everyone in the crowd – you all showed me yet again why I plan to do this for the rest of my life.

“Thank you for having me Vibration Festival.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.