The View frontman Kyle Falconer playing live at Forth Valley record shop
Fans of Dundee band The View will be heading for the city of Stirling this weekend to see a live set from the group’s frontman Kyle Falconer.
The singer will be performing outside Europa Music, in Friars Street, from 11am and signing copies of his new solo album No Love Songs For Laura.
Kyle was only a teenager when The View’s debut album Hats Off to the Buskers went to number one back 2007 and gained a Mercury Music Prize nomination.
The View played an infamous gig at Falkirk’s Martell on July 4, 2007, which saw a sound man sustain a cut lip and the band’s bass player launch himself at a heckler.
A secret warm-up show for their subsequent appearance at that year’s T-in-the-Park, the ill-fated gig prompted the band to vow never to play in Falkirk again.
However, Kyle, now in is 30s, played a solo show at the very same venue – now known as Temple – back in September 2019.