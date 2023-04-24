News you can trust since 1845
Telly lads in Larbert: Shell Suit Bob at the Dobbie with his River City pals

A trio of stars from television’s only Scottish soap opera River City will be giving a live audience the benefit of their banter at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

By James Trimble
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

An evening with Jordan Young, Stephen Prudon and Scott Fletcher will take place at the Main Street venue on Friday, June 16.

Fans will be able to enjoy an onstage interview with the lads – who play Alex Murdoch, “Shellsuit” Bob O’Hara and Angus Lindsay in soap – “live music and more”.

Visit the website for more information.

Stephen Purdon, aka Shellsuit Bob O'Hara, will be appearing with his River City pals at the Dobbie Hall in LarbertStephen Purdon, aka Shellsuit Bob O'Hara, will be appearing with his River City pals at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert
Related topics:River CityLarbertDobbie Hall