Strathcarron Singers concert features Gordon Cree and Big Noise Raploch Symphonic Band

The annual spring gala concert organised by Strathcarron Singers takes place in the Albert Halls, Stirling on Sunday, May 21.

This year’s event features the Big Noise Raploch Symphonic Band, conducted by Jo Ashcroft, and topping the bill as star guest will be Scotland's award-winning musical entertainer, Gordon Cree.

A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama, Gordon has enjoyed a stellar career over two decades as an entertainer, musician, speaker, magician, orchestrator and guest conductor for orchestras across the world. As a variety and cabaret artiste, he has appeared internationally in concert, pantomime and summer season, topping the bill at the Blackpool Winter Gardens and performing to great acclaim in New York’s Stardust Room and at the renowned City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds. He regularly performs aboard the world’s luxury cruise liners as their star entertainer.

Musician Gordon Cree will be the guest star at the Strathcarron Singers annual spring gala concert

The Big Noise Raploch Symphonic Band was started in 2008 by the Sistema Scotland charity, which aims to bring music to young people who might otherwise not have the opportunity. The children gain an invaluable range of life skills and experiences as they master their instruments, developing confidence, resilience, teamwork and pride in their achievements.

The Symphonic Band is the advanced level of the woodwind, brass and percussion sections. Many of the students attend RCS Junior Conservatoire and will now go on to study music at university. Their skill and musical expertise have been enjoyed by audiences in venues from central Scotland to India.

The Strathcarron Singers were formed as a choir to raise funds for the work of Strathcarron Hospice. Since their beginning in 2004, they have given over 70 performances across central Scotland and their musical events have raised in excess of £155,000 to help support and care for those with life-limiting illness. The choir’s repertoire, under the baton of musical director Matthew Brown, ranges from classic choral pieces to folk songs, show tunes and pop music.