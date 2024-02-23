Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The X Factor winner will appear on Thursday, June 27.

He will be supported by Eurovision star Loreen and Scottish rock band Fatherson.

James Arthur has recently released his fifth studio album Bitter Sweet Love which debuted at number one in the UK charts, marking his second number one album in his 12 year career.

James Arthur will headline a concert at Stirling Summer Sessions later this year. Pic: Contributed

Fans can access the Summer Sessions presale from 10am on Wednesday, February 28 by signing up here.

Those not signed up can get their hands on tickets from 10am next Friday, March 1 from the Stirling Summer Sessions website.

Along with James Arthur, shows announced so far for Stirling Summer Sessions are Busted with The Darkness and Dadi Freyr on June 28; Tom Jones and supports still to be announced on June 30’ and Shania Twain and Rag’n’Bone Man on July 2.