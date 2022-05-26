Steve Harley won't be coming up to Falkirk to make us smile just yet

The concert has been postponed twice before but organisers Rock for Strathcarron announced at the end of last year the singer would be bringing his acoustic band to the town on Wednesday, June 15.

Previously, the popular musician was due to play in 2020 but lockdown forced the concert to be postponed and plans for the gig last year were again hit by restrictions.

However, when next month’s concert was initially planned it was hoped that it would be third time lucky for Steve to bring his acoustic band to the town hall, over 25 years since he had last played this area.

Steve Harley will play Falkirk Town Hall next month

Rock for Strathcarron, which was set up ten years ago to raise money for the hospice through concerts, said that when the first date was announced two years ago, 70 per cent of tickets were sold within weeks.

A disappointed spokesperson stated on the group’s Facebook page: “Tickets just did not sell for the new date and, from talking to promoters and venues, it seems there still isn't a lot of confidence from ticket buyers, especially in our demographic (40s, 50s and 60s) in booking up to see shows in crowded theatres.

“So, after much agonising and deliberation, Steve and I decided the best thing would be to postpone the show yet again and look to rearrange the date at some point in the next 12 months – hopefully sooner rather than later.

"We're working on that as we speak but it may take a few weeks. Please bear with us.

“We’re both hugely disappointed about it but it simply wasn’t viable to put the gig on in June due to the poor sales and so the decision was taken to find another date with all existing tickets remaining valid.”