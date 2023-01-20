Stand up comedy turns bring chuckles and belly laughs to Bo'ness tonight
Behind the Wall may have some competition in the Falkirk area venue stand up stakes as the Corbie Inn hosts another top line-up of comedic talent tonight.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:49pm
Big names like Bruce Fummey – who recently starred in big screen flick The Lost King – and Des McLean, will be joined by Steven Younson, Iain Pringle and Susan Riddell.
Although this show is believed to be sold out you can visit the Corbiehall pub’s Facebook page to keep up to speed with any future events.