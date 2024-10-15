Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Spotify Wrapped season is getting near - and is likely just a few weeks away.

Streaming users might be wondering when the tracking period ends.

You may have more time than you think before the counting stops.

It is time to start counting down the days, because your Spotify Wrapped is very much on the horizon. So now is the perfect time to attempt to prune your listening habits, before it is too late.

In just a few short weeks, Wrapped roundups will be hitting the timelines on all your favourite social media platforms. But if you are craving listening to a few of your guilty pleasures - or perhaps even, shudders, Christmas music - without wanting to taint your wrapped results, you might be wondering when the counting stops.

To avoid having to reveal your worst habits to your family and friends, we’ve pulled together a guide. Here’s all you need to know:

When does Spotify Wrapped tracking period end?

Spotify Wrapped 2024 will soon be available

So, you need to get that fix of Mariah Carey or Michel Buble early - or perhaps you are just dying to fire up Aqua’s greatest hits, but you don’t want them showing up on your Spotify Wrapped. Well, you may have to hold on for a little bit longer.

Last year, Spotify’s official Twitter (or X as it is called now) account tweeted that for 2023 the counting period would continue after Halloween. The account posted: “Hmm, that doesn't sound right to us. Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31.”

And in 2022, Spotify tweeted in mid-October: “The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season.” Which pretty firmly pushes back on the idea that the tracking period ends in late October.

Spotify does keep a tight lip on the exact details of the tracking period for its annual Wrapped roundups. But since they release between late November and early December, it will most likely stop counting at some point in November - albeit, it's impossible for those on the outside to give you an exact date.

So maybe best to wait until this year’s Wrapped is safely delivered into your inbox before you go all in on the Christmas tunes and guilty pleasures. And generally, it will start tracking again in January - so don’t worry if you have Fairytale of New York on loop in December, it won’t show up on your 2025 list.

What does Spotify track for Wrapped?

The streaming giant tracks all of your activity on its app and wraps it up in a snazzy package later on in the year. So that includes all of the music you listen to, podcasts and most recently audiobooks as well, all adding up to give a total listening time for the year.

It will also break down the type of genres you listen to, your favourite songs and most played artists. You can also see the podcasts you’ve been binge listening to.

Spotify will also serve up a list of the most popular artists and songs around the globe each year. Taylor Swift took the crown last year - but will she hold onto it in 2024?

