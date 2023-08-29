Spontaneous Stafford: Falkirk musician back on track with new single release written and recorded in 48 hours

The Falkirk Herald last heard from Adam in December 2022 when he released his “greatest hits”.

Entitled Pop’s Lowly Status: An Introduction to Adam Stafford, the 16-track collection was a sonic snapshot of what the ultra creative all rounder had been up to for the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That may have been ten years in the making but Adam’s latest release – Large Print Western – took but a fraction of that time period to create.

Adam Stafford's new single was written and recorded in under 48 hours (Picture: Submitted)

Most Popular

Adam said: “I usually spend so much time re-writing and refining tracks that I thought I'd maybe be a bit more spontaneous this time.”

And that’s no exaggeration – he came up with an idea last Wednesday, recorded it on Thursday and released it on Friday.

“I began throwing ideas for this around on Wednesday,” he said. “I recorded it and mastered it the next night. It’s going to be part of a piano/keys instrumental suite I've been chipping away at since 2020. Hopefully I can record studio versions soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of Stafford’s lyrics and vocal prowess should not despair.

He said: “I haven't given up on singing – I'm polishing off the writing of a song-based LP I've been working away at. Heck knows when that will be recorded, however.

You can hear one of the tracks – Crushedheart Steamroller on Pop's Lowly Status.”