The band’s debut album, Spice, celebrates turning 30 in 2026.

Mel B has hinted that the Spice Girls could be set to reunite shortly.

The Leeds singer recently stated it would have to be something ‘big’ - such as an anniversary

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut single, Wannabe, and chart-topping album, Spice.

Now that Oasis are set to perform their reunion shows later this year, there's one ‘90s juggernaut people are still holding out hope for: the Spice Girls.

The group, who last toured together in 2019, will mark the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking album Spice, which contained their smash-hit Wannabe, next year. For one member, any get-together has to be ‘big.’

Mel B's recent discussion about the Spice Girls has fuelled more speculation of a 2026 world tour. | Getty Images

In an interview with Extra, Mel B explained, “It’s the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ song next year. We’ve got a year to work on them. Let’s put it that way.”

However, when asked if it would be a full group reunion, including Victoria Beckham, the artist also known as Scary Spice responded: “Your guess is as good as mine right now. I’m always game. Always.”

These latest discussions come after Mel B previously indicated in 2024 that the band ‘would’ do something for the anniversary. During an appearance on Loose Women, the singer admitted, “We are definitely doing something.”

She added to the hosts: “I’m probably going to get told off [for saying that], but I’ve said it. There you go.”

While Mel B also stated that an announcement would be made in late 2024, no official details have been confirmed as of writing that the group will be touring next year. However, Geri Halliwell-Horner did verify during an interview with the Sunday Times that a comeback was possible.

“There will be something,” the artist also known as Ginger Spice told the publication. “My hope is we come back together as a collective. It's more respectful to come as one.”

