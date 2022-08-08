Special Kinda Madness & TheBeat gb play Leeds Ska Tribute night after sold out show last year

Special Kinda Madness are making a comeback to Leeds this year

Special Kinda Madness packed out Leeds Irish Centre last November with support from local favourites Chequered Past and now they’re back with a Ska tribute triple bill plus a DJ set from Mutant Movement for a full night of Ska lasting a whopping six hours.

Buster’s Ska Tribute opens the night with a tribute to Bad Manners, along with tracks by The Dualers & Ska classics.

TheBeat gb complete the line-up with guitarist, Neil Deathridge who played with Everett Morton as a member of International Beat.

They appeared together with original vocalists Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger as The Beat at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2003, forming The Beat Gb shortly afterwards.

Co-writer of Come On Eileen, Dexy’s Midnight Runners keyboard player, Micky Billingham plays keys for the band after being a member of Wakeling’s group, General Public.

Ska fans will have a great night or those who know a few of the greats produced by the legends of Ska and 2- Tone being paid tribute to, they’re sure to recognise more than they realise, dancing their socks off. It's definitely one not to miss as the line-up is incredible and there is so much to enjoy at the show in Leeds.

Tickets are available for £18 in advance at Leeds Irish Centre.