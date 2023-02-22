Sonic celebration of Modfather Weller's career at Falkirk's Melville Street musical mecca
Behind the Wall will be jumping to the sounds of The Jam, swinging to the tunes of The Style Council and rocking to the career-spanning catalogue of the changing man who created all these mighty tracks.
By James Trimble
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:20pm
Absolute Weller is a tribute to Paul Weller, aka The Modfather, the living link between The Beatles, punk, Briptop and beyond and the lads – who include members of Absolute Jam – will be plugging and playing through all the hits and more at the Melville Street venue on Saturday, March 4.