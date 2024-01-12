Smack the Pony and Eastenders star leapt at the chance to perform in Grangemouth on February 29

One of the stars of the groundbreaking sketch show Smack the Pony will be leaping on stage at Grangemouth Town Hall on Thursday, February 29.

Following her sell out tour and Edinburgh run in 2023 with her debut stand-up show On The Run, Fiona Allen – one of the co-writers of Emmy and Bafta award winning TV series Smack The Pony – has added 15 extra dates for 2024, including Grangemouth.

On The Run follows Fiona’s warm, engaging and very funny and recent journey to the stand-up stage, her thoughts on family, marriage, sex robots, passive aggressive

school mum’s and supermarket dress codes.

Smack the Pony and Eastenders star Fiona Allen is coming to Grangemouth Town Hall (Picture: Natasha Pszenicki)

Always in great demand, she has appeared in a ton of television and film productions, including Coronation Street, Eastenders, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Mock

The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and the “Madchester” movie classic 24 Hour Party People.