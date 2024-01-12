Smack the Pony and Eastenders star leapt at the chance to perform in Grangemouth on February 29
Following her sell out tour and Edinburgh run in 2023 with her debut stand-up show On The Run, Fiona Allen – one of the co-writers of Emmy and Bafta award winning TV series Smack The Pony – has added 15 extra dates for 2024, including Grangemouth.
On The Run follows Fiona’s warm, engaging and very funny and recent journey to the stand-up stage, her thoughts on family, marriage, sex robots, passive aggressive
school mum’s and supermarket dress codes.
Always in great demand, she has appeared in a ton of television and film productions, including Coronation Street, Eastenders, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Mock
The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and the “Madchester” movie classic 24 Hour Party People.
