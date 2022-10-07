Skerryvore to headline outdoor Hogmanay celebrations at Falkirk's Rough Castle

An outdoor live music event is set to be held at the Rough Castle community woodland on December 31, promising a great night of entertainment to locals and visitors alike.

The Hogmanay event is being organised by the team at Rough Castle Experiences and an exciting line-up is planned.

Rhiannon McQuade, organiser, explained: “The concept behind it is just to bring back the tradition of Hogmanay.

Skerryvore are set to bring in the new year with revellers at the outdoor music event at Rough Castle this December. (Pic: Kris Kesiak)

"Every year we hear people saying there’s nothing to do, so we’re putting on an event this year to give the people of Falkirk something to do and somewhere to go.

"We’ll have live music within the woodland for this outdoor event.

"We have some great musicians lined up already.

“Camelon and District Pipe Band will be opening the event, before we have an interactive ceilidh session with Jim Jam Ceilidh Band.

Members of Camelon and District Pipe Band will be opening the event on December 31.

"Camelon and District Pipe Band will be setting the scene for the evening and then the ceilidh will keep everyone moving and warm.

“The multi-award winning Skerryvore will take us through to the bells and beyond.

"The event will be hosted by Liam and Shaz from Central FM.”

This year’s Hogmanay celebrations follow on from the woodland’s festive event, A Christmas Miracle at Rough Castle last December.

The light trail attracted visitors from the local area as well as across central Scotland in the run up to Christmas, but this year the team decided to try something different and the idea of the Hogmanay celebrations was born.

Rhiannon continued: “We had over 13,000 visitors at the Christmas event last year.

"This one is a one night only event with limited capacity. We’re staging it in a different part of the site.

"We’re continually trying to come up with different ideas and new experiences, and this year we’ve decided to do something for Hogmanay rather than Christmas again.

"It’s not to say we won’t be back with Christmas in the future, but it’s just not going to be this year.

"This year we’re trying to reach out to a different audience and offer something unique for the area.

"We’re hoping that everyone will come together and come out and enjoy a night of great entertainment.

"I personally couldn’t face another New Year looking at the four walls.

“It’s been a rubbish last few years and this is a good opportunity for everyone to go out and enjoy themselves.

"New Year is about bringing friends, family and neighbours together and we hope people will come together and celebrate with us.

“We’re very excited about what we’ve got planned and we still have some announcements to make.

"We’re providing people with something to do that’s an exciting, unique way to bring in the new year.

"It’s something to look forward to.”

The outdoor event starts at 7pm and will run until after midnight.

Rhiannon added: “It is an outdoor event, so people should wrap up for the weather conditions, but we’re in Scotland we’re all made of tough stuff.

"I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for a dry night.”

The event organisers have also partnered with Strathcarron Hospice by enabling those buying tickets to donate to the Fankerton-based charity.