Singer songwriters are really cookin' on Sunday afternoons at Falkirk bar and grill

Following the successful launch of a new songwriters live sessions in the fairly old city of Stirling in January, the duo behind that monthly event have now linked up with Icons Sports Bar and Grill, in Wooer Street, Falkirk, for some mid-month music sessions.

The format of the new monthly shows includes a 20-30 minute set by a different featured artist each month, supported by an array of local talent who are provided with

an opportunity to showcase their own new material and try out unique cover versions.

Teen sensation Connor Fyfe was the Falkirk session's first ever headliner

Since launching at King Cons in Stirling, the featured artists at the live sessions have included Gerry and the Smoking Gun, Hunter and McMustard, Paisley artist John

Rush and Alloa artist Martin Mullady.

Following the March Sessions featuring Hunter and McMustard two of the local artists playing the sessions were invited to open for them at their Tolbooth gig in Stirling whilst April featured artist John Rush invited local artist Jodie Differ to open for him at his Glasgow gig in May.

Sessions founder, Bridge of Allan musician Barry Honeyman said: “When we started the sessions we hoped to create a platform for local artists in the Forth Valley area

to connect with other musicians and hoped in time it would lead to opportunities for local artists to potentially be invited to play on some live bills."

Barry and local music photographer Bazza Mills are now hoping they can replicate the success of the Stirling sessions in Falkirk.

The launch of the Falkirk sessions took place on Sunday, May 14 with Connor Fyfe as featured artist and support from Sharn McGregor, Anthony Niven, Stephen Barbour, Taz Simpson, Kieran Fisher, Amy Gunn, Jodie Differ and Allen Andrew.

The sessions will return to Icons on June 11 with the next featured artist set to be announced in the near future.