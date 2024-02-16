Barbara Bryceland will be appearing on stage in Grangemouth this May. Pic: Michael Gillen

The popular entertainer is guaranteed a sell-out night at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday, May 10 – so don’t delay in booking tickets.

She may be from the Falkirk area, but Babs is an international star who has performed in Canada, USA, Barbados, Tenerife, Belgium, as well as all over the UK.

Her powerhouse vocals are legendary as she performs songs by Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Bassey and many more Divas, in the second half she will have everyone on their feet for the best dance songs in town.Rumour has it, she will do a short tribute to her favourite icon Bette Midler.

This year’s special guests are the due Jubilee, who came to prominence during lockdown and are just back from Nashville, having just completed their own sold out tour of Scotland.

MC for the evening is Murray Gee Mac.