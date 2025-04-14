Shuffle down decade: Event celebrates 10th anniversary of Larbert live music festival
Taking place at the historic Dobbie Hall, in Main Street, Larbert, on Saturday, May 24, Day at the Dobbie features a line-up of fantastic acts, including Fife’s electro-acoustic psych-pop maestro Pictish Trail, the Falkirk music scene legend that is one time Ray Summers man Davey Horne and Leicester’s own The Crystal Teardrop.
Falkirk is well represented too, with the high energy rock trio Talking About Ray, local lads Social Dancing and indie rockers Haver.
Rikki Toner, of event organisers Afterglow Music, said: “Following a hugely successful return to the iconic Dobbie Hall we’re thrilled to announce the next instalment of ‘Day at the Dobbie’ – a special event marking 10 years since the very first Shuffle Down back in 2015.
“Last year was a sell-out, so when the opportunity to secure a 2025 date arose, the team jumped at it. The Dobbie Hall is an incredibly popular venue and was fully booked for most of the year.
"Thankfully, the trust was keen to support an event that champions local acts and businesses, and they pulled out all the stops to help us secure a date—we're really
grateful.
“Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special milestone in Falkirk’s live music calendar.”
Tickets are on sale now at Silver Machine Records on Falkirk High Street or online via Ticketsource.
Visit Afterglow Music’s Facebook page for more information.
