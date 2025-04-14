Shuffle down decade: Event celebrates 10th anniversary of Larbert live music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next instalment of the live music spectacular that is Day at the Dobbie will take place next month to mark the 10th anniversary of the popular Shuffle Down Festival.

Taking place at the historic Dobbie Hall, in Main Street, Larbert, on Saturday, May 24, Day at the Dobbie features a line-up of fantastic acts, including Fife’s electro-acoustic psych-pop maestro Pictish Trail, the Falkirk music scene legend that is one time Ray Summers man Davey Horne and Leicester’s own The Crystal Teardrop.

Falkirk is well represented too, with the high energy rock trio Talking About Ray, local lads Social Dancing and indie rockers Haver.

Rikki Toner, of event organisers Afterglow Music, said: “Following a hugely successful return to the iconic Dobbie Hall we’re thrilled to announce the next instalment of ‘Day at the Dobbie’ – a special event marking 10 years since the very first Shuffle Down back in 2015.

The Crystal Teardrop is just one of the top turns performing at Day at the Dobbie (Picture: Submitted)

“Last year was a sell-out, so when the opportunity to secure a 2025 date arose, the team jumped at it. The Dobbie Hall is an incredibly popular venue and was fully booked for most of the year.

"Thankfully, the trust was keen to support an event that champions local acts and businesses, and they pulled out all the stops to help us secure a date—we're really

grateful.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special milestone in Falkirk’s live music calendar.”

Falkirk music scene legend Davey Horne is just one of the top turns performing at Day at the Dobbie (Picture: Submitted)

Tickets are on sale now at Silver Machine Records on Falkirk High Street or online via Ticketsource.

Visit Afterglow Music’s Facebook page for more information.

