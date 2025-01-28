Show must go on: Storm forces cheerleader Florida fundraising gig to change date and venue

By James Trimble
Published 28th Jan 2025
The horrendous high winds of Storm Eowyn blew away any chance of George Bowie and Dionne Hickey performing to raise cash for a local cheerleader squad’s big trip to Florida last week.

The “Old Skool Night” was due to rock Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, on Friday, January 24, and feature live sets from singer, songwriter and presenter Dionne, as well as a special guest appearance from the one and only turntable master Mr Bowie.

It was hoped the event, which organisers say has sold over 300 tickets, will help fund Grangemouth’s Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance squad’s trip to the prestigious Allstar World Championships, which start in April in Orlando.

However, the storm – which struck the Falkirk area hard from Friday afternoon into the evening – put the extravaganza on hold.

Thankfully the event is still going ahead and will now take place form 7.30pm on Saturday, February 22 at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

