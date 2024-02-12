Shania Twain and Rag’n’Bone Man to play Forth Valley concert
The grammy award-winning performer has just announced a headline show at the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions on Tuesday July 2 with special guest, Rag’n’Bone Man plus more to be announced.
Fans can get their hands on tickets for Stirling Summer Sessions at Stirling City Park from 9am this Friday, February 16 here.Those signed up to the Summer Sessions database will get access to a presale from 9am on Thursday, February 15. Sign up here to access this.
Last year, Shania entertained sold out crowds on the Queen of Me tour and this May, she will return to Las Vegas for her third residency, performing all the hits from her epic career.
Rory Graham rose to prominence under the name Rag’n’Bone Man in 2016 with the release of Human, showcasing a characteristic blend of traditional blues and hip hop, introducing the world to his powerfully deep baritone voice.
With three Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello Award and countless nominations under his belt, Rag’n’Bone Man is sure to be a crowd puller.