Second Bo'ness Hippodrome date for comedian Janey Godley on screen and on stage

Janey Godley has added a second date at Bo'ness Hippodrome next month. (Pic: John Devlin)

Janey had previously announced she will be at the town’s Hippodrome on Sunday, April 7 with her On Screen On Tour tour, however due to demand, she’s now added a second date at the venue on Thursday, April 11.

The night of film and live comedy will see Janey reflect upon life growing up in the harder side of Glasgow, overcoming personal tragedy to become one of Scotland’s most celebrated comedians.

First up, audiences can view John Archer’s engaging and insightful documentary about the fearless and funny comic, before she takes to the stage with her latest gags.

Janey found fame for her sweary anti-Trump placards and went on to became a social media sensation as she revoiced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings.

“First I was cancelled, then I got cancer,” Janey notes as she recalls being called out for racist historic tweets, apologising and then trying to rebuild her career before receiving her cancer diagnosis.

That didn’t stop her from going on tour and Archer interweaves fly-on-the-wall footage with interviews from people such as Jimmy Carr, Nicola Sturgeon, and Janey's daughter, Ashley.

Following the screening, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Janey’s award-winning comedy in person as she steps from screen to stage to perform a live set.