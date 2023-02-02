Scottish punk and rock frontmen combine for night of nostalgia and top tunes in Falkirk's Temple
Frontmen from two of Scotland’s most beloved bands have joined forces for a pre-Valentine's Day night music fans of all ages will love.
The always pulsating Temple, in Burnbank Road, Falkirk will be hosting an Evening with Richard Jobson of The Skids and Martin Metcalfe of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie from 7pm on Friday, February 2023.
Mr Jobson, now a respected author and filmmaker, was but a spotty teen when unleashed The Skids upon an unsuspecting record buying and gig-going public in the punk year zero of 1977.
During the band’s relatively short lifespan he formed a formidable songwriting partnership with future Big Country singer Stuart Adamson that spawned Into the Vallley and other gems.
Now – a few decades down the line – he’s teaming up with with Mr Metcalfe, most famous for fronting Bathgate’s own Goodbye Mr Mackenzie.
Fans can expect marvellous music, sublime stories and belting banter.
