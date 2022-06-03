Scotland on Tour: Peatbog Faeries to play Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Scotland on Tour, the exciting initiative that is supporting the recovery of the country’s live music industry, is bringing the iconic group to the area on Friday, June 24.

They will be creating a glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide.

Their mainly instrumental music allows the band to develop exciting themes and soundscapes, as well as locking into their trademark hypnotic sound that no-one can resist dancing to.Peter Morrison from the Peatbog Faeries said: “We are really looking forward to playing Dobbie Hall as it’s not somewhere we usually get to play. It’s great to see this kind of support for regional venues that aren’t always part of the usual touring circuit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peatbog Faeries will be in Falkirk area later this month

"I’m really looking forward to meeting the community and giving them a right Highland party!”David Ure, director of Fusion Event Group who are putting on this show, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to support the Scotland on Tour initiative, and bring bands to our area that quite often head to the big cities when they are touring. It’s a great opportunity for people to see these artists, especially the huge and talented Peatbog Faeries, right on their doorstep.

"The band brings an eclectic mix of traditional music with modern dance sounds. They are a special talent and will give you a night to remember!”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and 2023, supporting the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

As part of the initiative James Grant will be playing Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, June 10,Roseanne Reid will be at the Dobbie Hall on June 11 and BrownBear Trinity Church on June 17.

More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.The project, managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music in city, towns, villages and rural communities.