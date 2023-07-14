Last month, The Saltire Society launched its inaugural 40 Under 40 List, celebrating the richness of Scotland’s culture and recognising outstanding creative talent under the age of 40. The list included a range of actors, writers, poets, musicians and campaigners, as well as those doing innovative work in the sciences.

Now it is taking some of those on the list on tour across Scotland, including Falkirk, Dundee and Dumfries.

They will be stopping off at the Trinity Church on Tuesday, August 22 from 7-9pm with Falkirk’s own writer and playwright Alan Bissett hosting the event. Performing will be pet Shehzar Doja and Alycia Pirmohamed, writer and winner of the Ewin Morgan Poetry awad, as well as third act still to be confirmed.

Sarah Mason, executive director of The Saltire Society, said: “The roadshow is an opportunity for us to engage with the people of Scotland and celebrate some of the outstanding talent within our country. We hope this will be the start of an annual roadshow to support creatives, build networks and develop our membership. At its heart, the Saltire Society is a membership organisation here to advocate for, support, and celebrate Scottish culture.

“By demonstrating its active role in culture across the country, The Saltire Society hopes to build its network of members, allowing it to increase both its reach and support of culture. Benefits of membership include access to local Saltire Branches, special discounts on event tickets (including for the Roadshow), plus behind-the-scenes updates on The Saltire Society’s mission to celebrate Scottish creativity.