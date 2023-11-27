Return of Sir Tom Jones: The voice from the Welsh valleys is back in the Forth Valley for massive show
It’s not unusual to hear Falkirk Bairns still talking about how good the show was back in 2015.
Now Sir Tom is back out on the road in summer 2024 with a series of outdoor shows, including a date at Stirling Summer Sessions at Stirling City Park on June 30,
2024.An event spokesbloke said: “Sir Tom continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.
"His remarkable career has spanned more than six decades and he is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more
than 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.”
