Return of Sir Tom Jones: The voice from the Welsh valleys is back in the Forth Valley for massive show

Eight years after playing Falkirk Stadium the one and only music legend Sir Tom Jones is heading back to the Forth Valley area for another fantastic hip shaken live performance.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
It’s not unusual to hear Falkirk Bairns still talking about how good the show was back in 2015.

Now Sir Tom is back out on the road in summer 2024 with a series of outdoor shows, including a date at Stirling Summer Sessions at Stirling City Park on June 30,

2024.An event spokesbloke said: “Sir Tom continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

Sir Tom Jones is returning to Forth Valley for a massive live show (Picture: Submitted)Sir Tom Jones is returning to Forth Valley for a massive live show (Picture: Submitted)
Sir Tom Jones is returning to Forth Valley for a massive live show (Picture: Submitted)

"His remarkable career has spanned more than six decades and he is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more

than 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.”

