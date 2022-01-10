Renowned trumpeter John Wallace launches 2022 concert series at Falkirk Trinity Church

He leads the Wallace Collection in the latest Classic Music Live concert at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday January 21.

It will be the first concert of 2022 under this banner.

The Wallace Collection is a renowned Scottish brass ensemble.

Trumpeter John Wallace

It was founded by John who was awarded the Queen’s medal for music last year.

Born in Fife. he performed as a soloist with Kiri Te Kanawa to a live TV audience of 750,000,000 people at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

The line up will be John Wallace – Trumpet, John Miller - trumpet and flugelhorn; Fergus Kerr – French Horn; Paul Stone – Trombone; and Tony George on Tuba.

The programme will feature work by Gabrieli, Jean Francois Bellon and Beethoven.

Tickets can be obtained from Falkirk Community Trust or at the door. All Covid regulations will be observed.

Tickets from https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-the-wallace-collection-1

