News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Remember when: Elton John played Falkirk Stadium in 2012

Elton John was the headline act at this year’s Glastonbury in what he said would be his last live concert in the UK.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

But who remembers when he was the first act to play at Falkirk Stadium back in 2012. He led the way for other top acts to follow over the years including 10cc, Tom Jones, Elton’s pal Rod Stewart and last year, The Killers.

For two and a half hours he entertained the 15,000-strong crowd who loved every note of his favourite melodies, including Rocket Man, The Bitch is Back, Candle in the Wind, Tiny Dancer, and, of course, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Those at Glastonbury last night may have enjoyed his show but here’s a look back at that very special evening in Falkirk 11 years ago.

It's 11 years since Elton John played Falkirk Stadium.

1. Elton John in Falkirk

It's 11 years since Elton John played Falkirk Stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Elton John with Edinburgh-born guitarist Davey Johnstone.

2. Elton John in Falkirk

Elton John with Edinburgh-born guitarist Davey Johnstone. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The crowd begin to fill the stadium which had a special surface installed to protect the pitch.

3. Elton John in Falkirk

The crowd begin to fill the stadium which had a special surface installed to protect the pitch. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Looking forward to a great night.

4. Elton John in Falkirk

Looking forward to a great night. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Elton JohnGlastonburyTom Jones