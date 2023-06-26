Remember when: Elton John played Falkirk Stadium in 2012

Elton John was the headline act at this year’s Glastonbury in what he said would be his last live concert in the UK.

But who remembers when he was the first act to play at Falkirk Stadium back in 2012. He led the way for other top acts to follow over the years including 10cc, Tom Jones, Elton’s pal Rod Stewart and last year, The Killers.

For two and a half hours he entertained the 15,000-strong crowd who loved every note of his favourite melodies, including Rocket Man, The Bitch is Back, Candle in the Wind, Tiny Dancer, and, of course, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Those at Glastonbury last night may have enjoyed his show but here’s a look back at that very special evening in Falkirk 11 years ago.

