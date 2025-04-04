Ray of hope: Falkirk rock trio release 'resilient' new track filled with positivity

By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:19 BST
Falkirk trio Falkirk About Ray will be releasing a new track powered by “infectious rock energy” later this month.

Featuring two former members of Falkirk festival favourites Primes, Talking About Ray draws inspiration from bands like Wolf Alice, Black Honey and Pale Waves with their combination of rock and indie.

The band, Sarah Monteith-Skelton, (vocals/guitar), Ronan Guy (bass) and Reece Ryan (drums), will release their latest single Better Days on Friday, April 11 on all the usual digital distributors.

A Talking About Ray spokesbloke said: “We are excited to share our new track Better Days with you. It’s two minutes and 47 seconds of gritty guitars, beautiful harmonies, solid drums and a punchy bass line.

Talking About Ray - Reece Ryan, Sarah Monteith-Skelton and Ronan Guy - are about to release their new single Better Days (Picture: Submitted)Talking About Ray - Reece Ryan, Sarah Monteith-Skelton and Ronan Guy - are about to release their new single Better Days (Picture: Submitted)
“The lyrics are about resilience and the ability to bounce back positively from life challenges and setbacks. It has an anthem like chorus bursting with infectious rock energy.”

Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.

