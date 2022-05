Bo’ness and Carriden Band will be playing a concert at the town’s bandstand in Glebe Park to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the music.

A post on the band’s Facebook page says the concert is to mark the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.