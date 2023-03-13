News you can trust since 1845
Prog rock tribute act will have Falkirk's live music fans dashing to The Depot

The newly renamed nightspot Depot – formerly Temple – will be the landing zone for a far out tribute to Canadian prog rock giants Rush later this month.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:05pm

Nae Rush, who hail from Buckhaven, will be plugging in and blasting off at Falkirk’s Burnbank Road venue from 7pm on Saturday, March 25.

The relatively new trio – hailed as “South-West-Central Buckhaven's third-finest Rush tribute” – will display the top class musicianship and lighthearted audience interplay for which the real deal was known and loved.

Rush tribute act Nae Rush will be beaming down from Buckhaven for their live show at Falkirk's Depot
Falkirk