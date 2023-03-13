Prog rock tribute act will have Falkirk's live music fans dashing to The Depot
The newly renamed nightspot Depot – formerly Temple – will be the landing zone for a far out tribute to Canadian prog rock giants Rush later this month.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:05pm
Nae Rush, who hail from Buckhaven, will be plugging in and blasting off at Falkirk’s Burnbank Road venue from 7pm on Saturday, March 25.
The relatively new trio – hailed as “South-West-Central Buckhaven's third-finest Rush tribute” – will display the top class musicianship and lighthearted audience interplay for which the real deal was known and loved.