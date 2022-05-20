Proclaimers' daughter Roseanne Reid to play Larbert's Dobbie Hall

The initiative to support the recovery of the live music industry will see Roseanne showcase her back-cataloge of material at the Dobbie Hall on Saturday, June 11.

Cutting her teeth on the Edinburgh folk scene, with a regular support slot at Leith Folk Club, the oldest daughter of The Proclaimers’ Craig Reid started to pave her own path on the Scottish music scene and has gone on to become a protégé of none other than the legendary Steve Earle, who even lent his vocals to her beautiful and heartfelt single ‘Sweet Annie’.

Roseanne Reid said: “I am really looking forward to playing Larbert’s Dobbie Hall as I love the idea of taking my music out into venues in towns and villages that wouldn’t usually be part of my normal touring network, it’s such a special opportunity to meet new communities and it will make every gig completely unique.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and 2023, the remaining concert taking place as part of the Dobbie Hall series is Peatbog Faeries on June 24.

David Ure, Director of Fusion Event Group who are putting on this show, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to support the Scotland on Tour initiative, and bring bands to our area that quite often head to the big cities when they are touring. It’s a great opportunity for people to see these artists, especially the talents of Roseanne and the Peat Bog Faeries right on their doorstep.”

Scotland on Tour supports the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland. More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.