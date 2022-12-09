Pre-Christmas treat for wee ones as The McDougalls bring their magic to Larbert

Family fun is on the way from 1pm and 6pm on Wednesday, December 21, at the Main Street venue as Max and Auntie Aggie take a vacation too the Magic Castle – a spellbinding school for trainee wizards.

A McDougalls’ spokesbloke said: “There are potions to perfect, broomsticks to battle and spells to solve! But what lurks deep in the dungeon? We are so excited to come back to Larbert.

"What better way to kick off your festive celebrations than a trip to see the McDougalls? Packed with singalong songs such as If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and Jingle Bells, this is the perfect festive treat for your little ones this Christmas, filled with audience participation and musical mayhem.”

The McDougalls are coming to the Dobbie Hall just before Christmas

