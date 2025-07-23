Plugged and unplugged performances from Falkirk's purveyors of pure blues rock

The blues will be flowing at Falkirk’s Wine Library as some familiar faces return to rock the rafters of the Princes Street venue.

Falkirk Blues Club will be hosting the Smokehouse Blues Band on Thursday, July 31.

Fans can expect a stomping electric set and a quieter – but still stomping – acoustic set from the Falkirk lads, who know a thing or two about belting out blues and rock.

Doors are ajar from 7.30pm and things start smokin’ at 8pm.

The songs will be coming thick and fast at Falkirk Blues Club (Picture: Submitted)

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

