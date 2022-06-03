Platinum Jubilee: Bo'ness and Carriden Bandmarks HM The Queen's 70th anniversary

An appreciative audience enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee concert last night (Thursday) in Glebe Park, Bo’ness.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 12:46 pm

Organised by Bo’ness and Carriden Band, it gave the large crowd attending an eclectic selection of tunes from their impressive repertoire, including a medley of Scottish tunes, under conductor Charlie Farren.

Following the event, a band spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to see our Jubilee concert in the bandstand tonight. The weather was kind to us and we were truly honoured by such a great turn out.”

It was also a very special evening for Bo’ness Fair Queen, Ellie Van Der Hoek who made her debut with the senior band.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Bo'ness and Carriden band perform a concert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the bandstand in Glebe Park
Crowds turn out to listen to Bo'ness and Carriden band perform a concert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Bo'ness