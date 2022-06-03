Platinum Jubilee: Bo'ness and Carriden Band marks HM The Queen's 70th anniversary

Organised by Bo’ness and Carriden Band, it gave the large crowd attending an eclectic selection of tunes from their impressive repertoire, including a medley of Scottish tunes, under conductor Charlie Farren.
Following the event, a band spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to see our Jubilee concert in the bandstand tonight. The weather was kind to us and we were truly honoured by such a great turn out.”
It was also a very special evening for Bo’ness Fair Queen, Ellie Van Der Hoek who made her debut with the senior band.