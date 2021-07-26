Piping and dancing ceremony marks 150th year of Airth Highland Games

Although the traditional event itself was cancelled over the uncertainty surrounding Covid restrictions, a small group gathered as piper Andy Gibbs played in the Airth Highland Games incumbent chieftain Robert Smith, president John McTaggart and committee members.

Saturday’s ceremony in North Green Park also saw the Jenkins School of Highland Dancing performers take to the field, while flags were raised to mark the milestone year.

Organisers earlier this month confirmed they had taken the difficult decision to scrap their plans and instead produce their “most spectacular” event next year.

Flags were flown and dancers performed a highland fling in North Green Park to mark the start of 150th year of Airth Highland Games on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A statement read: “It is with considerable disappointment that the committee of Airth Highland Games are announcing that the Games of 2021, due to take place in July, are now cancelled.

“We've been closely monitoring government guidance and the roadmap published outlining the relaxation of current restrictions. There is very little guidance on what restrictions will be in place for outdoor events this summer, which makes it very difficult to plan how we could hold our event safely for our visitors, athletes and performers.”

The impact of the pandemic on tourism was also a factor in the organising committee’s decision to postpone proceedings, which normally attracts visitors from all over the globe.

Piper Andy Gibbs, Airth Highland Games incumbent chieftain Robert Smith, president John McTaggart and committee members were joined by the Jenkins School of Highland Dancing for the ceremony. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The statement added: “We would have celebrated our 150th anniversary in July this year, but anniversaries don't need to only focus on one date, instead we'll celebrate our 150th year, culminating at our July 2022 event, which we are determined to be our most spectacular yet.”

